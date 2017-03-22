Wyatt reveals who he wants to join his group

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/22/2017 at 07:00 PM

In an interview with SI.com, Bray Wyatt revealed that he wants his brother Bo Dallas to join the Wyatt Family and commented on his brother's skills:

“Bo Dallas is, quite possibly, the most talented wrestler on either roster,” said Wyatt. “He is the most underrated superstar of all time, in my opinion. He has so much to give. At some point, I would love to form an alliance with him because I know who and what he really is. Whether people want to look at him like that, well, then I’ll show you. It’s very, very possible.”

Click here for the full interview.







