WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Beth Phoenix's HOF inductor revealed
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/22/2017 at 03:49 PM

It was announced today that Natalya would be inducting Beth Phoenix into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class. Here is how Phoenix reacted to the announcement:










Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Indy wrestler says Goldberg can't wrestle
  • JR announces his wife Jan has passed away
  • WWE buying Ring of Honor?
  • Wyatt reveals who he wants to join his group
  • The match scheduled to go on last at WM 33
  • Beth Phoenix's HOF inductor revealed
  • JR's wife still in critical condition
  • WWE bringing back PPV; Owens/Cornette
  • WWE SD Live results for 3/21/17
  • Vince McMahon involved in car accident
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]