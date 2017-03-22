WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/22/2017 at 10:08 AM

As noted yesterday, Jim Ross' wife Jan was involved in a serious accident when her Vespa was struck by another vehicle. She was not wearing a helmet and suffered multiple skull fractures.

JR noted today that she is still in critical condition following surgery and he thanked everyone for their support.

"Monday night at approximately 9:30 pm while I was recording the Ross Report about 30 miles from our home, my wife Jan was riding her Vespa home from the gym when when was struck from behind by an automobile driven by a 17 year old young man. Jan suffered a catastrophic brain injury including multiple skull fractures. My little Angel was unfortunately not wearing a helmet which arguably would have prevented the extreme nature of her injuries.

I will fully admit that there has been no experience in my life that could have prepared me for this life changing week. To see one's life partner and love of one's life being kept alive via life support equipment is tragically heartbreaking."










  JR's wife still in critical condition
