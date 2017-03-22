WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE bringing back PPV; Owens/Cornette
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/22/2017 at 12:31 AM

- It was announced to the live crowd at tonight's WWE Smackdown Live that the Bad Blood PPV would be returning on July 9th as a RAW-exclusive PPV event. This will be the first Bad Blood PPV since 2004 and it will take place in Hartford, CT.

- Regarding Jim Cornette inducting the Rock and Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame, Kevin Owens responded to the news with the following:




Cornette and Owens have history with Cornette being critical about Owens.









Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE bringing back PPV; Owens/Cornette
  • WWE SD Live results for 3/21/17
  • Vince McMahon involved in car accident
  • DDP's HOF inductor revealed
  • Paige leak punishments? Emma/Summer rumor
  • More details on the crowd chants at RAW
  • Foley comments on RAW; JR's wife in accident
  • WWE RAW results for 3/20/17
  • Update on Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE status
  • Booker T talks about the Paige situation
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]