  WWE SD Live results for 3/21/17
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/21/2017 at 07:58 PM

- Smackdown opened with AJ Styles talking to Daniel Bryan backstage. Bryan said if it was up to him, Styles would stay fired. Bryan said Styles has no idea what he's in for at Wrestlemania and that Shane McMahon is on his way.

- It was announced that Mauro Ranallo was "out sick" and not at the show for a second straight week.

- AJ Styles came out for a promo and said that he's not sorry about what he did to Shane McMahon last week. Styles said without him, Smackdown plummets. Styles said he is going to meet Shane in the parking lot again.

- Backstage, Daniel Bryan gave Shane McMahon a heads up on the phone about what AJ Styles plans to do. Baron Corbin confronted Bryan about a match with Dean Ambrose. Bryan got upset and made Corbin vs. Randy Orton for later.

- American Alpha vs. The Usos for the Smackdown tag team titles. Gable nearly got counted out at one point. Usos got a big near fall with a super kick and top rope splash. AA had the match won but Jimmy made the save at the last second. The crowd chanted "this is awesome" at this point. Gable hit a moonsault to the outside. Usos won the titles after another super kick to Jordan.

- Backstage, Luke Harper cut a promo on Bray Wyatt and challenged Wyatt for next week's show.

- Footage was shown of Miz and Maryse doing a parody of Total Bellas with Miz as Cena and Maryse as Nikki/Brie.

- Randy Orton vs. Baron Corbin. Ambrose appeared by the stage on a forklift. Due to the distraction, Orton was able to win with the RKO. Ambrose accepted the match for Wrestlemania.

- Backstage, Randy Orton cut a promo on Bray Wyatt and the lights went out. Scary music played and several people in sheep masks were surrounding Orton. The sheep people attacked Orton and Wyatt appeared. The scary music resumed and Wyatt revealed that Orton changed him. Wyatt said Abigail is one with him now and his greatest fault is now his biggest strength. Wyatt started singing the "Whole World in his Hands" song.

- John Cena vs. Fandango. Tyler Breeze was dressed up as Nikki. Fandango and Breeze gave Cena tickets for being a bad boyfriend, wearing jorts in 2017, and being a bad wrestler. Nikki Bella came out and took out Breeze. Cena and Nikki hit stereo AAs and submissions for Cena to win the match.

- Becky Lynch vs. Carmella. Natalya was on commentary and quickly got involved by attacking Carmella. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss ran down and there was a huge brawl. Bliss was the last woman standing.

- Another Total Bellas parody from The Miz and Maryse was shown.

- Shane McMahon came to the ring and called out AJ Styles. The crowd chanted "what?" at Shane. Styles came out and thanked Shane for giving him a Wrestlemania match. Styles said he would apologize to Shane and shake Shane's hand. Styles got in the ring and Shane attacked Styles. The two brawled on the outside of the ring. Shane gained control and then did his top rope elbow to AJ Styles through the announce table.







