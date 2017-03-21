WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Paige leak punishments? Emma/Summer rumor
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/21/2017 at 11:06 AM

- Regarding the nude photos and videos of Paige that were leaked this past Friday, it doesn't appear that anybody is going to be punished. At this time, WWE sponsors have not demanded that any action needs to be taken. In addition to that, Paige is considered a victim and WWE doesn't want to punish New Day because they are still seen as a hot act. There is also the concern of a double standard since it's expected that Hulk Hogan will be back.

- While Emma's return on RAW has been promoted, there is still a possibility that she will end up on Smackdown Live. It's rumored that her and Summer Rae will be part of the Smackdown women's title match at Wrestlemania 33.







