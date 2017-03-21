WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > More details on the crowd chants at RAW
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/21/2017 at 09:55 AM

During this week's RAW in Brooklyn, NY, it was apparent that WWE turned the crowd microphones down on several occasions. WWE has done this before for live shows in the past including the night after Wrestlemania 31.

Gabriel Valdez passed along the following notes regarding the fan chants:

"The we want Paige chants were insane tonight in Brooklyn. Good crowd overall. We had Cm Punk chants, Paige chants, (someone tried starting a Maddox one but nobody gave a f***)

We started the crowd wave around the arena during the bayley match cuz shit was boring as f***. And we also did the wave in the Roman match.

There was a "Section 220 sucks" chant cuz they kept f***ing up the wave.

There was also a chant war between the top level sections and floor sections. Floor chanted "we are awesome" top chanted "delete delete delete" . Lesnar came out at the end and demolished big show, then he played dead for like five minutes until three refs came out and pinned him as a entertainment joke."







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE bringing back PPV; Owens/Cornette
  • WWE SD Live results for 3/21/17
  • Vince McMahon involved in car accident
  • DDP's HOF inductor revealed
  • Paige leak punishments? Emma/Summer rumor
  • More details on the crowd chants at RAW
  • Foley comments on RAW; JR's wife in accident
  • WWE RAW results for 3/20/17
  • Update on Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE status
  • Booker T talks about the Paige situation
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]