Foley comments on RAW; JR's wife in accident

- Mick Foley wrote the following on Twitter about no longer being the WWE RAW General Manager:



- Jim Ross wrote on Twitter that his wife Jan was in a serious accident. According to TMZ.com, Jan was riding her Vespa to the gym and was struck by another vehicle. JR told TMZ that Jan was not wearing a helmet and suffered multiple skull fractures. Jan underwent surgery and, according to JR, the situation is "touch and go" and she is "hanging in there. It could be a tough day."

Our best wishes go out to JR's family.









