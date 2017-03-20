WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE RAW results for 3/20/17
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/20/2017 at 07:41 PM

- RAW opened with with General Manager Mick Foley. Foley read a prepared statement where he thanked Triple H and Stephanie for giving him an opportunity. Foley apologized for using Mr. Socko on Triple H and said he wants people to focus on Wrestlemania. Foley said he was taking a leave of absence but then proceeded to rip up the index cards. Foley said he had more to say but his mic was cut and Stephanie came out. Stephanie said she had to give Foley index cards because he messes everything up. Stephanie then proceeded to fire Foley. Sami Zayn came out and said that Stephanie is wrong. The crowd chanted for CM Punk. Stephanie told Zayn to leave the ring. Zayn said he wasn't going to do the smart thing but the right thing. Stephanie made Zayn vs. Samoa Joe.

- Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe. Zayn nearly got counted out but got back in the ring at 9. Joe won the match by submission.

- Backstage, Sami Zayn said RAW needs Mick Foley and Zayn is glad he got to meet his hero. Foley hugged Sheamus/Cesaro and Bayley on the way out. Triple H then sarcastically told Foley to have a nice day as Foley left.

- Michael Cole interviewed a physical therapist that said Seth Rollins has been very driven but no doctor is going to clear Rollins in time for Wrestlemania.

- Charlotte vs. Dana Brooke. The crowd chanted "We want Paige" during the match. Charlotte picked up the victory.

- Backstage, Bayley said she idolized Stephanie but now she doesn't want to hug Stephanie. Stephanie put Bayley in a NoDQ match with Nia Jax. If Nia wins, she gets added to Wrestlemania match.

- Chris Jericho did a Highlight Reel segment to talk about his match with Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania. Jericho showed a picture of Owens at 16 years old doing the Y2J pose. Jericho also showed text messages that Owens sent to Jericho as Owens was coming into WWE. Jericho was about to put Owens on the list when Samoa Joe came out which allowed Owens to jump Jericho from behind. Owens laid out Jericho with the popup power bomb. Owens then ripped up Jericho's list and the fans chanted "asshole" at Owens. Owens ate up the list before leaving.

- TJ Perkins vs. Brian Kendrick. Kendrick did not shake hands before the match. Kendrick won a quick match with Sliced Bread #2. After the match, Kendrick cut a promo on Tozawa.

- Backstage, Stephanie put Sheamus/Cesaro against both Anderson/Gallows and Enzo/Cass. If Sheamus/Cesaro lose, they are out of Wrestlemania.

- Bayley vs. Nia Jax in a NoDQ match. Nia picked up the win to get added to the Women's Title match at Wrestlemania. The crowd was bored and did various chants in addition to the wave. WWE turned the crowd noise down.

- Triple H came out and did an interview with Michael Cole. The crowd chanted for CM Punk. Triple H said it's not his fault that Seth Rollins will miss Wrestlemania. Triple H said Seth Rollins made the mistake of listening to the fans. Triple H said the fans are responsible for what happened to Mick Foley. Triple H said he was done with Rollins but then had a change of heart. Triple H said if Rollins will agree to a non-sanctioned match, they will fight at Wrestlemania.

- Sheamus/Cesaro vs. Enzo/Cass and Anderson/Gallows. Anderson and Gallows attacked Enzo and Cass. Sheamus and Cesaro quickly won and Enzo/Cass attacked Anderson/Gallows after the match.

- New Day did a backstage promo to hype up Wrestlemania. Big E asked Xavier, "Is there something you want to tell us about?" Xavier responded with, "Wrestlemania!"

- Austin Aries vs. Tony Nese. Aries won with the discus "fivearm" as Corey Graves called it. After the match, Neville came out and cut a promo on Aries.

- A Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar video package was shown.

- Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman. Strowman dominated most of the match and brought the steel steps into the ring. Reigns countered the steps with a superman punch. Reigns was about to hit the spear on Strowman when the lights went out and Undertaker appeared. Undertaker chokeslammed Strowman and Reigns hit Undertaker with a spear to thunderous boos. Undertaker sat up as Reigns was heading to the back.







