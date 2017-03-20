WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Paige's parents comment more on photos/videos leak
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/20/2017 at 01:58 PM

Paige's father Ricky Knight wrote the following on his Facebook page regarding the private photos/videos that were recently leaked online:

"my last say on the scandal surrounding my daughter I have just spoken to her over facebook and I am worried for her mental health or worse ffs world get a grip she has not killed anyone robbed anyone she was having sex in a private situation between consulting adults and then has been betrayed by some low lifes as her dad I urge people to back off as I say I am very worried for her it will be no good backing her when its too late like many other celebrities who have left us."

Paige's mother also commented with the following:

"I cannot lose my little girl!! The whole family has taken so much shit, being blasted from all angles. But none of this is worth it. There is a broken soul here. I am on the verge of breaking over this and I cannot deal with anymore. We are crushed. I really don't know how much more I can take, well done to those that thought this was a great idea, well done to those tagging us in pics and videos. You have done what you wanted to do let's hope to God you don't take from me one of my most treasured gifts."

Paige's mother also added the following comment on Twitter:

"Sat with my husband, he is sobbing, he can't even speak. I'm losing everything I love, the business we love will kill us it seems"







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Update on Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE status
  • Booker T talks about the Paige situation
  • Paige's parents comment more on photos/videos leak
  • RNR Express being inducted by Jim Cornette
  • Sasha teases heel turn; SD Live match
  • Finn Balor's WWE status; Brad Maddox update
  • Big E and Summer Rae comment on rumored leaks
  • The current favorites to win at Wrestlemania 33
  • Xavier Woods makes "delete your Twitter" joke
  • Ex-WWE writer comments on Paige/Xavier
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]