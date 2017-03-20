Sasha teases heel turn; SD Live match

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/20/2017 at 12:58 PM

- At a WWE live event over the weekend, Sasha Banks teased a heel turn after her and Bayley defeated Charlotte and Nia Jax. Banks turning heel on Bayley is something that has been rumored for several months now.



- American Alpha vs. The Usos for the Smackdown tag team titles, a match that was rumored for Wrestlemania 33, will be taking place on this week's SD Live:










