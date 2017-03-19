WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Xavier Woods makes "delete your Twitter" joke
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/19/2017 at 01:15 PM

After Paige's nude videos and photos were leaked on Friday, Xavier Woods was bombarded with Twitter messages about his alleged participation in one of the videos.

Over the weekend, Woods appeared at the SXSW Gaming Awards and made a "delete your Twitter" joke which some fans are interpreting as a reference to the video.









