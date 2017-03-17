WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Nude photos/video of Paige leaked online?
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/17/2017 at 03:06 PM

WWE star Paige is allegedly the victim of an online hacking strike in which the Cloud accounts of various celebrities were compromised.

There are pages on both Reddit and Twitter that have published various nude photos and videos of a person that appears to be Paige.

People in the wrestling industry are already commenting on this situation including Sean "X-Pac" Waltman who wrote the following:










