  WWE producer shoots down Alexa Bliss rumor
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/17/2017

There has been a rumor going around on several wrestling websites that there is backstage heat on Alexa Bliss for her in-ring work not being up to par.

WWE producer Road Dogg shot down these rumors when asked if they were true:










