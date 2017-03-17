WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Sasha Banks comments on negative fans
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/17/2017 at 12:26 PM

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia's podcast, Sasha Banks opened up about her marriage and explained why she hasn't been talking about it publicly:

“Okay, you know what? Yes. I’ll tell you. You’re the first one I’ve admitted it to. I am married. I just hide it because our fans are so crazy sometimes, you know? ... I don’t know, I just think fans are just so crazy. I see what they write to him on Twitter, and I don’t like that stuff. If you’re saying he’s ugly, or he shouldn’t be with me because of this or that, that hurts me, you know? ... I just don’t like that he gets... he reads that every day, you know what I mean? And he’s such an amazing person.”

Click here for the full interview.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Paige comments on nude photos/video
  • Nude photos/video of Paige leaked online?
  • WWE producer shoots down Alexa Bliss rumor
  • Teddy Long to be inducted into HOF by two people
  • Sasha Banks comments on negative fans
  • Two major stars rumored to switch brands
  • Bobby Roode talks about his theme song
  • JBL comments on Mauro Ranallo missing SD Live
  • Hogan comments on Wrestlemania 33 speculation
  • Harper comments on his future in WWE
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]