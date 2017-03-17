WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Bobby Roode talks about his theme song
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/17/2017 at 10:34 AM

Bobby Roode recently appeared on Sean "X-Pac" Waltman's podcast and here are some highlights...

Future plans: “This is a great place to be for me. Obviously I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to be on a Monday Night Raw or a SmackDown Live. But I’m just making the most of the time I have down here [at NXT], and when they feel like the time is right I’m going to go up there and try to capitalize on that opportunity the same way that I did here in NXT.”

The Glorious theme song: “I think they did make [‘Glorious’] for somebody else. The original song that they sent me was nothing like the ‘Glorious’ song. We had it kind of set out that [original song] was what I was going to use when I made my debut. But Hunter is a very smart man, obviously. He thought that this ‘Glorious’ song would fit my character a little better.”

His reaction to the theme song: “When I listened to it, it was totally different than what I had previously and totally different than everybody on the roster. Whenever you can be different and unique, that’s a good opportunity. I didn’t love it at first. But the more I listened to it, the catchier it got. Obviously it caught fire. It was the number one song on iTunes for a little bit of time there. So it was a blessing.”









