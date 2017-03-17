WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  JBL comments on Mauro Ranallo missing SD Live
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/17/2017 at 12:34 AM

There's been speculation online about why Mauro Ranallo missed this week's edition of WWE Smackdown. While the official reason was weather-related, there is talk that the actual reason was something different. As of Thursday night the 16th, Ranallo has not tweeted since the 13th and he's usually active on Twitter.

JBL has publicly commented on Ranallo missing the show with the following:

John Layfield on Twitter

@mauroranallo I made the show, everyone made the show, everyone. Maybe he shouldn't have bashed me if he wasn't going to show up.




John Layfield on Twitter

@0fficialTAZ @mauroranallo Great video-trying to shock me-We could have talked about it but you didn't show up for work. Everyone else did.










  Click here to discuss this post
