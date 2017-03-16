Harper comments on his future in WWE

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


03/16/2017

Luke Harper recently did an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast and here are a few highlights...

If he misses being part of the Wyatt Family: “Nope, don’t miss it at all. I just did an interview recently where I just talked about how frustrating it was to be in The Family, be almost a “Back-up dancer” for a strong amount of time. Me and Rowan broke out, and I broke out with the Intercontinental [Championship], but always in a shadow. For a performer like me, that’s hard to take and hard to deal with and I thought that the coming out party of the last six weeks was very eye opening and, ya know, showed me what was out there.”

His future in WWE: “I’m very excited, I’m also upset at that the recent goings-ons of not getting into the main event of WrestleMania, I failed and I’m very upset and bitter about it, but, ya know, there’s not much I can do. I can only control what I can control and move on, but it’s very upsetting how it actually turned out after the rise.”

