  NoDQ.com > WWE > The actual attendance for Wrestlemania 32 revealed
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/16/2017 at 06:38 PM

According to Fightful.com, the Arlington, Texas police department is stating that the actual attendance for Wrestlemania 32 was 80,709. The figure is in terms of the number of fans that went through the turnstiles. That number is lower than the 101,763 announced attendance although Vince McMahon himself admitted that the announced figure included people such as ushers and ticket takers. The 80,709 figure falls in the range of 73,111-85,888 which WWE's publicly-released business documents claim was the estimated paid attendance.

The number that is most important to WWE stockholders is ticket sales which was $17.3 million, the biggest gate in WWE history.







