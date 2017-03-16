WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Alpha talk about possibly working with Angle
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/16/2017 at 03:45 PM

American Alpha were recently interviewed by The Sun and were asked about possibly working with Kurt Angle in WWE. Here is what they had to say...

Jason Jordan: “It would be great to work with Kurt. He paved the way for us amateur wrestlers. Also, his mind – the way he works in ring – it’s a thing of beauty. It’s amazing. There are all these stories we’ve heard about Kurt Angle ­– and obviously we’ve gotten some comparisons – but it would be really nice to work hand-in-hand with him, help get our game to the next level. Obviously he has so much experience that he can put upon us. It would be great to just sit under the tree of knowledge and let him talk with us and give us some pointers.”

Chad Gable: “We’re really looking forward to Orlando. Maybe we’ll get a minute to sit down with him and ask a few things. He did the exact path that we’re trying to do right now and succeeded in the biggest possible way. If there’s anyone that’s going to help Jason and I, he’s the man for the job.”

Click here for the full interview.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Zayn comments on possibly going to SD Live
  • The actual attendance for Wrestlemania 32 revealed
  • Alpha talk about possibly working with Angle
  • Person inducting Kurt Angle revealed
  • Latest on Rusev's injury and Hogan/Wrestlemania
  • Latest on Lesnar/Goldberg's WWE futures
  • Planned main event for WrestleMania 34
  • Big Show still wants to do match with Shaq
  • AJ comments on fans cheering for him
  • AJ Styles moving to the RAW brand soon?
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]