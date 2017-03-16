Person inducting Kurt Angle revealed

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/16/2017 at 01:33 PM

WWE issued the following today:

John Cena will have the honor of inducting Kurt Angle – his very first opponent in WWE – into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2017 Induction Ceremony on Friday, March 31, airing live on WWE Network.

Cena was a long way from becoming a 16-time World Champion on June 27, 2002 when he accepted the Olympic Gold Medalist’s open challenge, believing he had the “ruthless aggression” to defeat Angle before striking him. Though he did not earn the victory, Cena established himself as a force to be reckoned with in WWE.

Angle and Cena would remain rivals throughout the latter’s rise to Superstardom, even battling over the WWE Championship in 2005. Now, Cena will present Angle to the WWE Universe for the first time in more than a decade – and officially as a WWE Hall of Famer.

What will Cena have to say when he inducts one of his greatest rivals into sports-entertainment history? Find out during the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, live on the award-winning WWE Network!







