WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Latest on Rusev's injury and Hogan/Wrestlemania
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/16/2017 at 01:23 PM

- According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Rusev is expected to be out of action for about two months following surgery on his left shoulder. Rusev was reportedly putting off the surgery in hopes of being able to compete at Wrestlemania but the timing did not work out in his favor. This is why Rusev was destroyed by Big Show at Fastlane and why the pairing with Jinder Mahal was ended so abruptly.

- Regarding rumors of Hulk Hogan appearing at Wrestlemania, Eric Bischoff mentioned on his podcast that he doesn't expect Hogan to be at the show because of the recent events in Hogan's personal life. With that being said, Bischoff said he hasn't talked to Hogan about Hogan's relationship with WWE.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Zayn comments on possibly going to SD Live
  • The actual attendance for Wrestlemania 32 revealed
  • Alpha talk about possibly working with Angle
  • Person inducting Kurt Angle revealed
  • Latest on Rusev's injury and Hogan/Wrestlemania
  • Latest on Lesnar/Goldberg's WWE futures
  • Planned main event for WrestleMania 34
  • Big Show still wants to do match with Shaq
  • AJ comments on fans cheering for him
  • AJ Styles moving to the RAW brand soon?
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]