  Latest on Lesnar/Goldberg's WWE futures
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/16/2017 at 12:09 AM

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Brock Lesnar is expected to be working more dates over the next year in what will be the final year of his current contract with WWE. While Lesnar still won't be working a full-time schedule, his schedule will be more open now that his UFC career is over.

Regarding Bill Goldberg, the door is said to be open if Goldberg wants to stick around past WrestleMania. At this point, there is no word on if Goldberg will continue to do matches in WWE past the PPV.







