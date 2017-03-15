Planned main event for WrestleMania 34

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/15/2017 at 11:54 PM

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE already has a long-term plan for next year's WrestleMania. While things could easily change, the tentative main event for next year's event is Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Title.

WWE's current goal is still to have Roman Reigns replace John Cena as the long-term top babyface of the company.

While the original plan was for Reigns to emerge in the top position at WrestleMania 31, plans changed due to the negative reaction towards Reigns. Despite the continued boos, WWE might end up going through with what they've been wanting to do all along.

It's still unknown if Reigns will defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania or if Lesnar will hold the Universal Title for a year, but a match between Lesnar and Reigns is the current plan for next year.







