  AJ Styles moving to the RAW brand soon?
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/15/2017 at 12:36 PM

With AJ Styles being fired by Daniel Bryan in storyline on this week's Smackdown Live, there is speculation that Styles will be heading to the RAW brand after Wrestlemania. There has apparently been talk about moving Styles to RAW for several months.

WWE has gone as far as to move Styles to the Alumni page of WWE.com as you can see below:










