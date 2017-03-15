WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Goldberg's WWE status; Notes from SD Live
03/15/2017

- At this time, Goldberg is currently not scheduled for next week's RAW in Brooklyn and is only being advertised for the final RAW prior to Wrestlemania on March 27th. Unless Goldberg signs a new deal with the company, March 27th will be his last RAW appearance for now.

- Mauro Ranallo was not on Smackdown Live because of the severe weather conditions in the northeast portion of the United States. David Otunga missed the show because of film commitments.

- Erick Rowan was backstage at this week's Smackdown Live but was not used.







