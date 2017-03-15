WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Nakamura debuting on the main roster soon?
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/15/2017 at 10:29 AM

Triple H tweeted out a promotional poster for NXT's upcoming UK tour in June. What is notable is that Shinsuke Nakamura is not featured on the poster. There has been speculation that Nakamura will be the next NXT talent to be called up, possibly on the post-Wrestlemania 33 edition of either RAW or Smackdown.

Nakamura is currently scheduled to challenge Bobby Roode for the NXT championship at NXT Takeover: Orlando on April 1st.









Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Big Show still wants to do match with Shaq
  • AJ comments on fans cheering for him
  • AJ Styles moving to the RAW brand soon?
  • Goldberg's WWE status; Notes from SD Live
  • Nakamura debuting on the main roster soon?
  • 12 matches now confirmed for Wrestlemania
  • WWE SD Live results for 3/14/17
  • Kurt Angle backstage at 3/14 SD Live
  • Updates on Rusev's injury and Regal/HOF
  • JR comments on WM 34 and Swagger's release
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]