12 matches now confirmed for Wrestlemania

03/14/2017

Coming off this week's Smackdown Live, here is the official card for Wrestlemania 33:

* The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

* WWE United States Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair

* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. The Smackdown Live Women’s Roster

* Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

* John Cena/Nikki Bella vs. The Miz/Maryse

* AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

* IC Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin

* Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville vs. Austin Aries

While not officially announced, American Alpha vs. The Usos for the Smackdown tag team titles looks to be another match that will be added to the card. Triple H vs. Seth Rollins is also expected if Rollins is cleared to wrestle.







