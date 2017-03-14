WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  WWE SD Live results for 3/14/17
- Smackdown opened with a recap of the AJ Styles/Shane McMahon confrontation. Backstage, AJ met with Bryan and said he needs to see Shane. Bryan said that Shane isn't in the building yet.

- AJ Styles came to the ring and said he is sick and tired of being messed with by Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon. AJ mentioned his great 2016 and how he doesn't even have a match at Wrestlemania. AJ said he is going to have a conversation with Shane about his career... if he even has one.

- Becky Lynch vs. Natalya. Becky picked up the victory by submission. Carmella attacked both Becky and Natalya after the match.

- A MizTV segment too place. Miz called himself and Maryse the WWE power couple and said he has exposed John Cena and Nikki Bella as frauds. Footage was shown of Miz talking trash about Cena on Talking Smack. Miz said Cena will never marry Nikki because Cena only loves himself. Maryse told the story about how Nikki double-crossed her for a new WWE contract and spot on Total Divas. Maryse called Nikki a lying, back-stabbing bitch. Cena and Nikki came out to respond. Nikki said Maryse made up a story and said Maryse steals the fans' money every night. Nikki called out Maryse for a fight. Miz said Maryse has nothing to prove which led to Daniel Bryan coming out. Bryan said all the things Miz has done to Bryan makes Bryan want to punch Miz in the face. Bryan said can't but Cena and Nikki can. Bryan officially announced the mixed tag-team match for Wrestlemania.

- Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James. Mickie got the victory with the Mickie Kick.

- Backstage, Shane McMahon arrived and was jumped by AJ Styles. Styles threw Shane through a car window. Shane was bleeding as Fit Finlay told Styles to leave. Daniel Bryan confronted Styles. Bryan said he lost all respect for Styles. Bryan said he was going to fire Styles and had police escort Styles out of the building.

- Dolph Ziggler vs. Mojo Rawley. Rawley had control and Ziggler decided to take a countout.

- Randy Orton came out for a promo. Orton said he's been waiting like a snake for months to get the right opportunity to strike at Bray Wyatt. Wyatt cut a promo and said Sister Abigail is the spawn of Satan. Wyatt said her power has been bestowed upon him. Wyatt said he is born again in her ashes and proceeded to pour the ashes over himself.

- Backstage, Baron Corbin cut a promo on Dean Ambrose and challenged Ambrose to an IC Title match at Wrestlemania.

- American Alpha vs. The Usos. During the match, the crowd chanted "we want Angle" and the announcers promised an update on Shane McMahon. Jay Uso got the pin for his team.

- Shane McMahon came out and said AJ Styles now has an opponent for Wrestlemania and that was the end of the show.







