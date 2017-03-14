Kurt Angle backstage at 3/14 SD Live

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/14/2017 at 07:03 PM

Kurt Angle is backstage at tonight's WWE Smackdown Live TV taping in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.

A photo of Angle arriving and then hanging out inside the arena can be seen below:







Based on the arena photo, it appears that Angle is filming content for WWE.

Speaking of Angle, his full interview with Corey Graves is scheduled to air on the WWE Network within the next few weeks.







