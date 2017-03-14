WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Updates on Rusev's injury and Regal/HOF
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/14/2017 at 02:47 PM

- The latest regarding Rusev’s injury is that it’s believed he had his shoulder surgery sometime over the past week. Right now, the extent of the damage and recovery time is unknown but Rusev is not expected to return in time for Wrestlemania.

- Yesterday, PWInsider.com reported that William Regal was expected to be included in this year’s WWE Hall of Fame. However, people within WWE believe that Regal is NOT going to inducted this year after all. The belief is that the Warrior Award recipient was the final HOF announcement.







