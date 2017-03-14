WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Latest speculation about Hogan and Wrestlemania
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/14/2017 at 12:53 PM

Hulk Hogan has continued to tease the opening of his new beach shop in Orlando, FL. Along with the teases, there continues to be speculation that Hogan will be making an appearance at Wrestlemania.

Now that Hogan's legal issues with Gawker have been settled and the heat from Hogan's racist comments has died down, it's expected that WWE will bring back Hogan in some capacity.

Here are the latest comments and video from Hogan:

"Orlando get ready for the Mania!!! HULKAMANIA that is!! Whatcha gonna do?!?!? Training for HULKAMANIA,see u at HOGANS BEACH SHOP ORLANDO on international dr,all Mania week long"









Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Kurt Angle backstage at 3/14 SD Live
  • Updates on Rusev's injury and Regal/HOF
  • JR comments on WM 34 and Swagger's release
  • Latest speculation about Hogan and Wrestlemania
  • HBK gives Kurt Angle some high praise
  • Latest on the RAW women's title match for WM
  • Update on Seth Rollins' status for Wrestlemania
  • WWE RAW results for 3/13/17
  • WWE ignoring CM Punk; Alexander injured
  • Swagger officially released; Cena receiving award
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]