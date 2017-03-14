HBK gives Kurt Angle some high praise

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/14/2017 at 11:36 AM

Shawn Michaels recently did an interview with SI.com and gave his thoughts on Kurt Angle. Here are a few highlights...

“There has never been anybody that I got in the ring with that I felt I needed to specifically train for. There was never even a possibility that someone could have more gas in the tank than me, but Kurt was different. I confessed to myself that Kurt was that guy, and I knew that match had to live up to extremely high standards, so I made sure I prepared extra."

"Kurt was the one guy I wondered if he could actually blow me up, so I had to work to make sure that didn’t happen. A lot of my other WrestleMania matches get talked about, and somehow this does get overlooked. Part of that is because, with my other WrestleMania matches, I had long-standing programs with my opponent. Kurt was on Smackdown and I was on Raw, so my matches with Kurt were like special attractions and there wasn’t as much storyline to them.”

"Kurt is a WWE guy and his best stuff was on the WWE stage. That is absolutely not to take anything away from anything he’s done in any other places, but it’s nice that he can come back and get recognized for his contributions. I’m so amazed that he could go from this gold-winning Olympian and transition so flawlessly into our line of work. Nothing was out of the ballpark for him. He could wrestle, he could be silly, he could out-wrestle guys. Kurt adapted to the world of the WWE unlike anybody with his unbelievably legitimate credentials behind him.”

