Latest on the RAW women's title match for WM

Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/14/2017 at 10:29 AM

The original plan for the RAW Women's Title match at Wrestlemania 33 was for Bayley to defend against Sasha Banks, Charlotte, and Nia Jax. Last week, the match was setup for Wrestlemania without Jax in the mix.

Now, it appears that Jax is going to be added to the match as originally planned. On this week's RAW, Jax dominated Bayley in a match and got DQ'd due to being overly-aggressive.

