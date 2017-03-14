Update on Seth Rollins' status for Wrestlemania

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/14/2017 at 12:48 AM

According to ProWrestlingSheet.com, Seth Rollins’ status for Wrestlemania 33 is still up in the air despite Rollins doing a physical angle on this week’s RAW with Triple H.

Rollins has reportedly been cleared to do physical work but with restrictions, meaning he still hasn’t been cleared to do a full-length match.

You can check out footage of Rollins' angle with Triple H on RAW below:









    Latest WWE
