Rift's ongoing coverage of WWE RAW

Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/13/2017 at 07:57 PM

- The show opened with a Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman promo. The crowd chanted Goldberg and Heyman said Goldberg was not there. Heyman said the F5 equals Goldberg going down.

- Backstage, Stephanie had a talk with Mick Foley. Stephanie wanted to teach Foley and improve their relationship. Stephanie said she wants him to fire someone tonight.

- Sasha Banks vs. Dana Brooke. Sasha picked up a quick victory and Charlotte was not happy. Charlotte chewed out Dana and Dana responded by attacking Charlotte.

- Tozawa/TJ Perkins vs. Brian Kendrick/Tony Nese. A five-way match with these four and Austin Aries will take place on 205 Live to determine Neville's opponent at Wrestlemania. Nese rolled up Perkins and held the tights for the victory.

- Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn. Before the match, Owens cut a promo as the crowd chanted Y2J. Owens said Jericho was only friends with him to get close to the Universal title. Owens said he outsmarted Jericho. Owens and Joe ended up being DQ'd for double teaming Zayn. After the match, Owens and Joe double teamed Jericho as well.

- Backstage, Nia Jax talked to Stephanie. Stephanie put Nia in a match with Bayley with Nia getting a chance to get back into the Women's Title picture.

- Backstage, New Day debuted a new segment called "New Day Talks." Big Show was the guest and it was mentioned that Show will be in the Andre The Giant battle royal. Titus O'Neil showed up and had a confrontation with Show about the Jetsons movie.

- Enzo and Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro with the winners getting a tag team title shot at Wrestlemania. Before the match, Enzo promoted a "Cuppa Haters" coffee mug. The match was stopped when Anderson and Gallows attacked both Cass and Sheamus. Anderson and Gallows took out Enzo and Cesaro as well.

- Backstage, Mick Foley was angry at Anderson and Gallows and made a triple threat tag team title match for Wrestlemania.

- Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal. The Undertaker's gong went off during the match and Reigns was distracted. It wasn't enough to cost Reigns and Reigns won with the superman punch. After the match, Reigns called out The Undertaker. Shawn Michaels ended up coming out instead. HBK said Reigns needs to get focused or Undertaker will eat him alive. Reigns said he appreciates the advice but with all due respect, Undertaker retired HBK. Reigns said he is going to retire Undertaker. As Reigns was leaving, Braun Strowman bum rushed Reigns off the stage.

- Austin Aries vs. Daivari. Aries picked up the victory with the discus elbow.

- Another video was shown hyping up Emma's return.

- The Big Show vs. Titus O'Neil. Show picked up with the win with three choke slams.

- Backstage, Chris Jericho was interviewed and said he would interview the "real" Kevin Owens next week. Jericho said the interviewer looked like Tom Phillips and put the guy on his list.

- Bayley vs. Nia Jax.

