  WWE ignoring CM Punk; Alexander injured
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/13/2017 at 03:13 PM

- WWE.com posted a poll asking fans about their favorite Undertaker match at Wrestlemania. What is interesting is that CM Punk is the only person not mentioned by name.

Click here for the poll.




- ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that Cedric Alexander has suffered an injury to his right knee. It's expected that Alexander will be out of action for three to five months and likely won't return until the summer.







