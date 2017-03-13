|
NoDQ.com > WWE > This year's Warrior Award recipient revealed
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/13/2017 at 01:30 PM
WWE issued the following today:
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced today that Eric LeGrand, a former standout for the Rutgers University football team turned motivational speaker, has been named the recipient of the third annual Warrior Award. Named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior®, The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior.
The award will be presented to LeGrand by Dana Warrior, widow of The Ultimate Warrior, at the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will be broadcast live on WWE Network at 8pm ET on Friday, March 31 from the Amway Center in Orlando. USA Network will also broadcast a special presentation of the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Monday, April 3 at 11 pm ET/PT, immediately following Raw®.
LeGrand was a key player on the Rutgers University football team before a spinal cord injury he sustained during a game in October 2010 left him paralyzed from the neck down. LeGrand’s tremendous courage and unwavering strength throughout his rehabilitation captured the attention of the nation. He resumed his college classes via Skype and also launched his sports broadcasting career as an analyst for Rutgers Football Radio Network. LeGrand founded the charity Team LeGrand of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation in 2013 and is now a highly sought-after motivational speaker. In support of LeGrand’s mission to raise funds for research to find a cure for paralysis and to help improve the quality of life for people with spinal cord injuries, WWE will be making a $25,000 donation to Team LeGrand.
“It is an absolute honor to be named the 2017 Warrior Award recipient,” said LeGrand. “I am truly grateful for WWE’s support of my personal journey and I am proud to continue to be an example of strength for people everywhere.”
“Eric LeGrand has shown incredible perseverance and unwavering positivity throughout his recovery,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “From the work he does helping others with spinal cord injuries to his motivational speaking, Eric is the perfect choice for this prestigious award.”
“Eric LeGrand truly embodies the Warrior spirit with his determination and positive outlook,” said Dana Warrior. “I am honored to present this year’s Warrior Award to Eric at the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.”
Last year, the Warrior Award was presented to Joan Lunden, an award-winning journalist, best-selling author and breast cancer survivor. In 2015, the award was presented for the first time to Connor Michalek, a Pittsburgh native and passionate WWE fan who passed away after battling cancer. In his honor, Connor’s Cure was created as a fund to support pediatric brain and spinal cord cancer research. To date, Connor’s Cure has raised $1 million and assisted more than 100 families around the world.
About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 25 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.
Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/
Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
