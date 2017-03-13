WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Man arrested at event; Balor returning tonight?
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/13/2017 at 11:24 AM

- Buffalonews.com reports that a man was arrested at Friday night's WWE live event in Buffalo, NY. The man is being charged with second and third-degree assault, forcible touching and disorderly conduct. The man is being accused of "forcibly" touching a woman's ass and injuring two security officers.

- Finn Balor, who returned to WWE action at the Buffalo event, is scheduled to be backstage at tonight's WWE RAW in Detroit, MI. While there have been rumors about a possible return to television tonight, nothing has been confirmed at this point.

Stay tuned to NoDQ.com today for RAW coverage.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Rift's ongoing coverage of WWE RAW
  • WWE ignoring CM Punk; Alexander injured
  • Swagger officially released; Cena receiving award
  • Undertaker vs. Reigns set; Kane's WWE status
  • This year's Warrior Award recipient revealed
  • Possible HOF spoiler; Rusev's status with WWE
  • Man arrested at event; Balor returning tonight?
  • AJ Styles confronts Shane at WWE MSG event
  • Asuka makes her WWE MSG debut
  • Foley says Angle would make a great GM
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]