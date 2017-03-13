WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Foley says Angle would make a great GM
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/13/2017 at 10:49 AM

Mick Foley wrote a post on Facebook about who should replace him as RAW General Manager if he gets fired. Several fans mentioned Kurt Angle's name and Foley responded with, "Kurt would be a great choice."









