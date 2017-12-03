WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Result of Lesnar vs. Owens at MSG
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/12/2017 at 05:52 PM

Brock Lesnar defeated Kevin Owens at tonight's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York. You can see photos and video below:

MLW on Twitter

Brock over Kevin Owens in about 3 mins. Owens got zero offense. Easy day on the job for Brock. Decent Goldberg chant. #WWEMSG




Nelbow Shlabotnik on Twitter

WWEMSG Kevin Owens vs Brock Lesnar https://t.co/IRzxUFegp9










