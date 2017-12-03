  NoDQ.com > WWE > Jim Ross predicts Goldberg vs. Lesnar

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


During an interview with SI.com, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on the upcoming Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match at Wrestlemania:

"Lesnar will go over with his finish, the F5. If they use their head, make sure Paul Heyman is involved in the game-planning, and get an agent like Michael Hayes or Pat Patterson or someone like that, then there is no excuse that they can't give you ten quality minutes, bell-to-bell. There is no reason that two guys of that stature, earning that kind of money, can't give ten kicka-- minutes of pro wrestling content. I firmly believe it's possible."

