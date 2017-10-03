WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Finn Balor returns to WWE reaction
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/10/2017 at 10:00 PM

Finn Balor made his return to WWE action tonight in Buffalo, NY. He teamed up with Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn to take on Triple H, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe. The crowd chanted "welcome back" at Balor. Balor and his team picked up the victory.

You can see a clip and a photo of his return below:





Here is a photo of Triple H's entrance:



All six participants:









