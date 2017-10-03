Interesting note about Jericho's schedule

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/10/2017 at 02:44 PM

It's been expected that Chris Jericho would be taking time off from WWE after Wrestlemania to do work with his band Fozzy. An upcoming May tour for the band has been revealed but it's interesting to note that there are no Monday dates currently scheduled.

You can see the tour dates below:










