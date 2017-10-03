Ex-WWE star claims he was offered to do porn

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/10/2017 at 11:11 AM

Former WWE star Marty Jannetty wrote on Facebook that he was offered to do adult films. Here is what he said:

To all my ninjas, I want y'alls advice..just got a call..$150,000 for 3 movies...porno movies..cant say the name but, they're big company...Im thinking my bruh Snoop had something to do with this.. check this though, I'd get to tear up some beautiful b*tches, but, as my brother said, my family could see that..my thought is, why is my family watching porno then gonna judge me? What do y'all think on that?

Click here for Jannetty's Facebook page.







  Click here to discuss this post
