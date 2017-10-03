WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Nakamura really wants to be part of Wrestlemania
03/10/2017

During an interview with The Orlando Sentinel, Shinsuke Nakamura talked about how much he wants to be part of Wrestlemania and here is an excerpt from the interview:

“I hope. I hope. I want to go to the next [level],” Nakamura said finally. “If I can wrestle at WrestleMania, that’s going to be awesome. I… really… want… WrestleMania.”

Is that the culmination of why you came to the United States, I asked? Nakamura nodded.

“Yeah,” he said. “Yeah. I want to wrestle at the biggest wrestling show on the Earth.”

