WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Brie Bella reveals her baby's name
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/09/2017 at 09:35 PM

In an interview with E! Online, Brie Bella revealed the name of her daughter with Daniel Bryan. She said they came up with the name Birdie Joe Danielson and explained it with the following:

"Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather—his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me. Birdie is because my husband and his whole family are 'B's. And he married me, a 'B' too, so his one request was that our kids have 'B' names. I didn't realize how hard it was to find girl 'B' names, but we both came across Birdy and knew that was it!"







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Brie Bella reveals her baby's name
  • Angle comments on 1st meeting w/ Vince since 06
  • Update on Jerry Lawler's WWE status
  • Bryan planning to wrestle outside of WWE?
  • JR on how he would book Taker vs. Reigns
  • Post-Wrestlemania matches being advertised
  • What Owens was told when he signed with WWE
  • WWE statement on death of "Outlaw" Ron Bass
  • Zayn on part-timers getting top Wrestlemania spots
  • AJ Styles has confrontation with Shane McMahon
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]