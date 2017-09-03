WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Update on Jerry Lawler's WWE status
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/09/2017 at 10:15 AM

Glenn Moore passed along the following:

I am the co-host of Jerry “The King” Lawler’s new podcast called ‘Dinner With The King’. We launched today with the first episode and will be releasing a new episode every Wednesday. You can find more information and links here: www.podavenue.com/king During today’s first episode, Jerry reveals he will be doing commentary during one WrestleMania match and appearing on the pre-show. He also goes over his new contract with WWE, including when and where he got the phone call from WWE on status back in December. It was later followed up by a phone call from Vince McMahon.

Click here for the podcast.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Angle comments on 1st meeting w/ Vince since 06
  • Update on Jerry Lawler's WWE status
  • Bryan planning to wrestle outside of WWE?
  • JR on how he would book Taker vs. Reigns
  • Post-Wrestlemania matches being advertised
  • What Owens was told when he signed with WWE
  • WWE statement on death of "Outlaw" Ron Bass
  • Zayn on part-timers getting top Wrestlemania spots
  • AJ Styles has confrontation with Shane McMahon
  • Updated card for Wrestlemania 33
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]