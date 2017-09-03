WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Bryan planning to wrestle outside of WWE?
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/09/2017 at 10:12 AM

During this week's Talking Smack, there was an exchange between Daniel Bryan and The Miz which got people talking. Here was part of the exchange:

Miz: "You wanna be a wrestler, but you can't because of your head. It's ok, it's alright."

Bryan: "I can't or they won't let me? We'll see in a year and a half."

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, he believes that there is a chance Daniel Bryan will wrestle for New Japan Pro Wrestling once his WWE contract expires. With Bryan being a regular performer, he contract is no longer "frozen" and it will be expired in about a year and a half. Meltzer noted that "he's going to do what very few would do" since Bryan would be leaving a lot of money behind by leaving WWE. Even if Bryan does wrestle outside of WWE, Meltzer said "it may not be healthy at all for him to wrestle."










