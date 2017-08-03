  NoDQ.com > WWE > JR on how he would book Taker vs. Reigns

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  JR on how he would book Taker vs. Reigns
Jim Ross posted his latest blog and here is an excerpt regarding The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33:

Been asked frequently what I'd do for the finish of the Wrestlemania, Reigns vs Undertaker match and there are multiple ways to do this effectively. The bottom line is that coming out of the match that Roman Reigns has to be the priority so either Reigns shockingly wins via cheating after a seemingly, rugged babyface match goes awry would work for me as would Reigns losing a close one and then leaving the Undertaker laying in his yard. This match is not really about Taker but about how the Undertaker persona can advance Reigns.

